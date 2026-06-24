Ketan Agarwal Murder Case: 'What Has Happened To Pune? It Used To Be A Peaceful City,' Say Netizens | File Photos

The shocking twist in the Ketan Agarwal death case has left netizens stunned, with many questioning what has happened to Pune, once regarded as one of the most peaceful cities in the country.

An X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, "What happened to Pune? It used to be one of the most peaceful and beautiful cities to live in, but it has been getting a lot of negative attention lately. Porsche case. Ketan Agarwal story. Constant memes calling it a hookup and dating capital. Sad to see such a beautiful place becoming famous for all the wrong reasons."

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"This morning, my father called me and asked if I was okay. He told me to avoid going on treks and be wiser about whom I am friends with. Lately, Pune has been getting labelled negatively -- the Porsche case, club culture, and now this Ketan Agarwal murder case. As an outsider living in Pune, one has to constantly reassure one's parents that one is doing fine," another user wrote.

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Meanwhile, some users attributed this to the changing demographic of Pune.

"I spent around 6-7 years in Pune. Let me assure you, it was never peaceful. A sudden influx of real estate money just made maniacs ready to fight even over the smallest things. Auto walas going berserk. Senior citizens ready to fight because they were addressed as 'uncle'," a user wrote.

Another user commented, "Post-2010, Pune has lost track. Maybe it's an effect of inward domestic migration of all kinds of people into this city, which earlier had very little influx, or maybe it's an effect of the overall shift in societal thinking, behaviour, and morality that is happening all across the world."

"Delhi-Mumbaification of every good city is the final ending. My hometown, Indore, is also going a similar way," a third user stated.

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