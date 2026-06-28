Pune: PMRDA Seeks 1.2 TMC Water From Mulshi Dam To Ensure Drinking Water Supply For Hinjawadi IT Hub

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Akurdi Office | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has submitted a proposal to the Water Resources Department seeking 1.2 TMC of water from the Mulshi Dam to ensure a permanent drinking water supply for the Hinjawadi IT hub, officials announced on Sunday.

If approved, the proposal is expected to resolve the long-pending drinking water shortage in Hinjawadi. The Water Resources Department is planning to divert seven TMC of surplus water from the Mulshi Dam for use in the Pune metropolitan region.

Proposal Approved?

The proposal was discussed at a recent meeting chaired by District Collector Jitendra Dudi. PMRDA Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari and officials from the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) attended the meeting.

For the past several years, the state has been studying the feasibility of using seven TMC of water that flows over the spillway of the Mulshi Dam. The proposal gained momentum after directions from the then deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The state government has since approved the Water Resources Department's proposal.

PMC, PCMC & PMRDA All Need Water…

To prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), the department has asked all water-utilising agencies to submit their exact water requirements. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has already sought five TMC of water, while PMRDA has requested 1.2 TMC. The proposal from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is still awaited. Once it is received, the department will prepare the DPR.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran has prepared a water supply scheme worth around ₹565 crore for Hinjawadi's IT companies. Of this, Rs 100 crore has already been released in the first phase. The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has also provided the required land for the project.

Scheme Remains Stalled…

However, work on the scheme has remained stalled as the water quota has not yet been sanctioned.

PMRDA Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari said the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran is implementing and funding the project, while PMRDA is assisting in obtaining the required water allocation from the state government.