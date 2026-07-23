Pune: PMRDA Plans Six New Roads To Improve Connectivity And Ease Traffic In Hinjawadi Belt | Prashant Narvekar

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has proposed the construction of six priority roads in and around the Hinjawadi, Maan and Marunji areas to improve connectivity and reduce traffic congestion. The project also aims to address recurring monsoon issues such as waterlogging and poor drainage that disrupt daily travel in the IT hub.

The proposed roads include Surya Hospital to Thakar Vasti, Surya Hospital to Sakhare Vasti in Hinjawadi Phase 1, Marunji to Shani Mandir, Nande to Maan, Marunji to Shani Mandir in Wakad, and Thakar Vasti to Maan. These roads are expected to provide alternate routes and reduce traffic pressure on the existing road network.

Read Also Pune: Dengue Cases Surge In July As Intermittent Rains Boost Mosquito Breeding

Focus on Better Roads and Drainage

PMRDA officials said a consultant will be appointed to prepare the Request for Proposal (RFP) and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project. The report will include road designs based on traffic and pedestrian needs, along with surveys of the existing land, utilities and drainage systems.

The project will cover road widening, junction improvements, stormwater drainage, sewerage lines, water supply, electricity infrastructure, street lighting and utility ducts. Plans will also include footpaths, medians, kerbs, road signs and suitable pavement designs based on soil conditions and traffic volume.

PMRDA Chief Engineer Shivprasad Bagdi said the authority is giving priority to developing alternative roads to reduce congestion in the area. He said the project is expected to provide major relief to commuters and residents once completed by improving both connectivity and civic infrastructure.

Read Also PMC Rules Out Immediate Water Cuts As Pune Dam Storage Sees Sharp Rise

Relief for Daily Commuters

The Hinjawadi-Maan-Marunji corridor has witnessed rapid residential and commercial growth over the past few years. Thousands of IT professionals and residents use these roads every day, leading to heavy congestion, especially during peak hours.

The problem becomes more severe during the monsoon, when waterlogged roads and poor drainage result in long traffic jams and delays. PMRDA believes the proposed road network, along with improved drainage infrastructure, will help reduce flooding, improve traffic flow and make commuting safer and more convenient.

According to the authority, the last date for submitting proposals is July 24, while the bids are scheduled to be opened on July 27.