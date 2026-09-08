Pune: PMRDA Failed As Planning Authority, Says MPC Member Vasant Bhase | Sourced

Pune: A fresh controversy has erupted over the planning framework for the Pune Metropolitan Region (PMR), with Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) member Vasant Sudam Bhase alleging that the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has failed to discharge its statutory responsibility as a Special Planning Authority (SPA). Bhase has demanded that the State government initiate the process of preparing the Development Plan (DP) for the entire region through the Metropolitan Planning Committee (MPC) instead.

The issue is also before the Bombay High Court. In an order dated August 6, 2026, a division bench comprising Justices GS Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe directed the State to file its reply affidavit to Bhase’s petition within three weeks. The matter was listed for August 27, 2026.

Bhase has argued that PMRDA was entrusted with an important role in the coordinated development of the PMR, including infrastructure development, coordination between local authorities and assistance to the MPC in preparing an integrated DP. He contends that PMRDA’s role should now return to its original metropolitan development mandate rather than continuing indefinitely as an SPA.

Bhase said, “PMRDA has failed as a SPA in the planning process. The three-year statutory period has expired. Now, instead of attempting further planning, the government should take the necessary action as prescribed under the law and immediately initiate the preparation of the DP for the entire PMR through the MPC.”

According to Bhase, PMRDA had earlier prepared and published a draft DP, but the process subsequently became embroiled in judicial and administrative complications, following which the draft had to be withdrawn. PMRDA’s own website currently identifies preparation of the DP as one of its major planning assignments and says the plan covers the PMR.

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The dispute also centres on the legal authority and procedure governing metropolitan planning. Bhase has referred to Section 21(4) of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act, 1966, arguing that the statutory period for PMRDA to undertake the planning exercise as an SPA has expired and that the government must now decide the next legal course.

He has further pointed to the minutes of an April 22, 2026, meeting involving the Lokayukta, MPC members and the then Metropolitan Commissioner, claiming that the need for government guidance on the Structure Plan, the role of the MPC and PMRDA’s SPA status had been recorded.

Bhase has warned that allowing successive planning processes to become entangled in legal and administrative disputes could ultimately affect citizens across the metropolitan region.

“The loss will not be suffered by any one officer or institution; it will be suffered by the citizens of the entire PMR,” he said.

The petition therefore raises a larger question over the future planning architecture of the rapidly expanding Pune region. PMRDA currently describes itself as the statutory authority responsible for planning and managing the PMR, while its planning department lists preparation and implementation of development plans among its core functions.