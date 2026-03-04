Pune: PMRDA Commissioner Dr Yogesh Mhase Transferred; IAS Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari Appointed New Metropolitan Chief

Dr Yogesh Mhase (Left) and Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari (Right) | Sourced

Pune: In a significant administrative reshuffle affecting the governance of the Pune Metropolitan Region, the State Government of Maharashtra issued official transfer orders on Wednesday, appointing Dr Abhijeet Chaudhari as the new Metropolitan Commissioner of the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Dr Chaudhari, a 2011-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, transitions to this high-profile role from his current posting as the Municipal Commissioner of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation.

He succeeds Dr Yogesh Mhase, a 2009-batch IAS officer, who has spearheaded the authority during a critical phase of urban expansion. Dr Mhase will now move to Mumbai to serve as the Secretary of the Minority Development Department at the Mantralaya.

This leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for Pune as the PMRDA oversees several mega-infrastructure projects aimed at decongesting the rapidly growing IT and manufacturing hubs.

Dr Chaudhari inherits a complex portfolio that includes the ongoing execution of the Pune Metro Line 3 (Hinjawadi to Shivajinagar), the development of the 128-kilometre Ring Road project, and the implementation of various Town Planning Schemes (TPS) across the metropolitan area.

Experts say that his previous experience in managing the civic affairs of Nagpur is expected to be instrumental in navigating the land acquisition challenges and urban planning hurdles that have recently dominated the PMRDA’s agenda.

The outgoing Commissioner, Dr Yogesh Mhase, leaves behind a legacy of streamlined administrative processes within the authority. His new appointment in the Minority Development Department is seen as a strategic move by the state to utilise his seniority in a key policy-making role within the state cabinet’s headquarters.

Local stakeholders and urban planners are now looking toward Dr Chaudhari to accelerate the stalled housing projects and improve the ease of doing business regarding building permissions in the PMRDA jurisdiction.