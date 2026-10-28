Pune: PMRDA Automates Three Land-Planning Certificates, Cuts Waiting Time From Days To Seconds

Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) Aundh Office | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has introduced an automated online system to issue three land-planning certificates within seconds, reducing the waiting time that previously ranged from three to 10 days, officials said on Wednesday.

The new system covers zone certificates, part plans and site elevation certificates. It uses a Geographic Information System (GIS)-based geoportal to generate the documents without manual intervention in the routine process.

The move is expected to help landowners, property developers, architects and other applicants obtain planning information without repeatedly visiting the PMRDA office or following up with officials.

According to PMRDA, obtaining a zone certificate earlier took seven days. A part plan took three days, while a site elevation certificate required up to 10 days for geographical verification.

The authority has digitised the Pune Regional Plan approved in 1997 and integrated it into the GIS system. It has also used a Digital Elevation Model, toposheets and other geographical data to automate the process.

Certificates Available Online

A zone certificate provides information about the land-use zone in which a plot falls. A part plan shows the relevant plot or area in relation to the regional plan. A site elevation certificate provides geographical information about a site's elevation for planning purposes.

PMRDA said applicants can access the services through its online portal from home. The system is designed to reduce paperwork, travel expenses and delays caused by manual verification.

The certificates will also carry QR codes and barcodes to help users verify their authenticity. The portal includes online guidance, frequently asked questions and a feedback facility.

PMRDA said the use of digital geographical data would reduce human errors and unnecessary intervention in the certificate-generation process.

Portal Covers 674 Villages And Key Planning Zones

The GIS geoportal contains more than 25 geographical and administrative data layers. These include the boundaries of 674 villages, metro routes, transit-oriented development zones, railway lines and flood lines.

It also contains information on the proposed Purandar airport-affected area, the National Defence Academy buffer zone, High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) boundaries and wildlife sanctuary boundaries.

The information is intended to help citizens check planning-related details around their plots. It is also expected to reduce routine work for officials, allowing them to focus on technical scrutiny and more complex cases.

However, the automated issue of these certificates does not mean that building or development permissions will also be granted instantly. Applicants must continue to meet the applicable planning regulations and complete the required approval process.

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PMRDA Aims To Improve Digital Public Services

PMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Abhijit Chaudhari said the portal would make planning information more accessible and improve transparency in the development process.

He said citizens could access information about roads, flood lines, metro routes and regional planning around their plots from home. The authority aims to reduce delays and the need for repeated visits to government offices.

PMRDA said the model could also serve as an example for other regional development authorities and special planning authorities in Maharashtra.

The authority has not provided figures on the number of certificates issued through the automated system or the average processing time since its introduction. The extent of its operational coverage and the actual time taken to issue certificates will need to be assessed as the service is used, said a PMRDA official.