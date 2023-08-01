Pune: PMPML's Metro Feeder Bus Service To Start Today; Check The Details Here

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is all set to introduce its Metro Feeder Bus service from today, offering citizens a convenient and hassle-free way to reach their desired metro stations and make optimal use of public transport facilities. The feeder bus service is scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

The inauguration of services on the completed sections of two corridors of Pune Metro Phase I - Phugewadi to Civil Court stations and Garware College to Ruby Hall Clinic stations by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi paved the way for the introduction of the metro feeder services. These services are expected to ensure a seamless commute for all citizens, easing their daily travel to and from metro stations.

Vanaz to Shivajinagar Civil Court Room Metro Station Feeder Buses:

Metro Shuttle 12: Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) via Kumbharwada, Ambedkar Bhavan, Molodina, Pune Railway Station, Pune Station Depot, Sadhu Vaswani Chowk, Collector Office, Zilla Parishad, Ambedkar Bhavan, Gadital, RTO, Engineering College, Civil Court Gate No 4, Kamgar Putala, Civil Court Metro Station. Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 13: Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) via RTO, SSPM, Naidu Hospital, Tadiwala Road, Panchsheel Chowk, Ganpati Chowk, Naidu Hospital, SSPM, RTO, Engineering College, Civil Court Gate No 4, Kamgar Putala, Shivajinagar Civil Court Room (Circle). Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 14: Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station (Circle) via Kumbharwada, Ambedkar Bhavan, Collector Kacheri, GPO, West End, Bank of India, M. G. Road, West End, GPO, Collector Office, Ambedkar Bhavan, Gadital, RTO, Engineering College, Civil Court Gate No 4, Kamgar Putala, Shivajinagar Civil Court Room (Circle). Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station Feeder Buses:

Metro Shuttle 31: PCMC Station Kalewadi Phata to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station via Shagun Chowk, Deluxe, Kalewadi, Kalewadi Phata. Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 32: PCMC Station Gharkul to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station via Gharkul, Sambhaji Nagar, Thermax Chowk, KSB Chowk, Morwadi, Pimpri Municipal Station. Frequency: Every 60 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 35: Nashik Phata (Bhosari) to Shivajinagar Civil Court Metro Station via Indrayaninagar, Gawalimatha, Nehrunagar, YCM Hospital. Frequency: Every 1 hour 10 minutes.

Metro Shuttle 37: Dapodi to Navi Sangvi Circle via CME Gate, Shivaji Statue, Vasantdada Statue, PWD Ground, Navi Sangvi, Kate Puram Chowk, Pimple Gurav, Ramakrishna Mangal Office, Church, CNG Pump Phugewadi, Dapodi Metro Station. Frequency: Every 60 minutes.