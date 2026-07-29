Pune: PMPML Uses Data Analytics To Identify 150 Low-Performing Buses | File Photo

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has launched a technology-driven exercise to improve revenue collection by identifying buses with consistently low earnings. Using data analytics, the transport body has flagged nearly 150 buses generating substantially lower passenger revenue and directed depot managers to investigate the reasons.

PMPML has intensified its efforts to improve operational efficiency by deploying data analytics to identify buses with poor revenue performance. The public transport utility has found around 150 buses earning nearly 30% less passenger revenue than the average and has asked depot managers to submit detailed reports explaining the shortfall.

PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awhad said the administration would determine whether the low earnings were due to weak passenger demand or possible irregularities in ticketing and cash collection. If a route consistently records low ridership, the buses may be shifted to busier routes. However, if passenger demand is adequate but collections remain low, departmental action will be taken against conductors or other staff found responsible.

"Our aim is to use technology to improve accountability, prevent revenue leakage, and ensure every rupee collected is properly accounted for," Awhad said.

PMPML currently operates nearly 1,670 buses on 404 routes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, generating approximately ₹1.5 crore in passenger revenue every day. Despite this, the undertaking continues to face financial challenges, prompting the administration to focus on improving efficiency and strengthening monitoring mechanisms.

The analysis was carried out using the newly introduced Cargo FL software platform, which examined five years of ticketing data along with passenger and revenue records from July 20 to July 24. The review identified buses with unusually low collections and generated route-wise details, including bus numbers and the conductors assigned during the period.

Depot managers have been instructed to verify the reasons for the low revenue. Based on their findings, PMPML will either rationalise routes or initiate disciplinary proceedings against employees if any revenue collection irregularities are detected.