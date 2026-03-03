 Pune: PMPML To Deploy 125 Extra Buses For Sant Tukaram Beej; Special Connectivity For Dehu & Alandi
Pune: PMPML To Deploy 125 Extra Buses For Sant Tukaram Beej; Special Connectivity For Dehu & Alandi

Pune: Devotees from across the Pune district and Maharashtra gather at Dehu Gaon for the occasion of Tukaram Beej.

This year, the festival falls on 5th March, and to accommodate the influx of pilgrims, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) has planned to operate 125 additional buses from Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and their suburbs to Dehu Road between 4th and 6th March.

PMPML officials said that, additionally, the 34 regular route buses for Dehu Road and Alandi will continue to operate as usual. PMPML administration confirmed that these extra services will be available at standard ticket rates.

It is a common tradition for devotees to visit the Samadhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj in Alandi after taking darshan of Sant Tukaram Maharaj in Dehu.

To facilitate this, PMPML has arranged extra trips from Pune PMC, Pune Station, and Hadapsar stations.

On March 5, 18 additional buses will be dedicated to the Dehu-Alandi corridor across both sessions.

To ensure convenience for devotees arriving from various parts of the state, the deployment is planned as follows:

- March 4: A total of 35 extra buses will depart from Swargate, PMC Building (Manpa Bhavan), Pune Station, and Alandi. This includes 6 buses in the morning session and 29 in the afternoon.

- March 5 (Main Day): A total of 207 extra buses will be operated from Swargate, PMC Building, Nigdi, Pune Station, Dehu Road Station, and Alandi. The fleet includes 116 morning session buses and 91 afternoon session buses.

- March 6: A total of 49 extra buses will depart from Swargate, Pune Station, Alandi, and PMC Building, with 33 scheduled for the morning and 16 for the afternoon.

