Pune: PMPML To Add 500 New CNG Buses By November-End | File Photo

Pune: Commuters using Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus services can expect 500 new CNG busesto be added to the public transport fleet by the end of November. The buses, being manufactured by Tata Motors, include 400 owned by PMPML and 100 operated by contractor Balaji.

According to the information received, PMPML officials recently visited Lucknow to inspect the buses before their induction into the fleet. During the inspection, they identified several technical shortcomings and instructed Tata Motors to rectify them before delivery. The buses are expected to join the fleet once the necessary corrections are completed by the end of November.

During the inspection, officials pointed out issues with the support structures near the front and rear doors, welding joints and gaps in certain sections of the tubes. The manufacturer has been asked to address these defects.

Water testing of the buses also revealed leaks above the BRT doors and near the door glass panels. Tata Motors has been instructed to carry out the necessary repairs to prevent water seepage. Sensors will also be installed on both main doors of each bus.

PMPML officials have further directed the manufacturer to ensure the proper installation and functioning of IP-based rear-view cameras, dashboard cameras (dashcams), destination boards and vehicle tracking systems.

PMPML Chief Engineer Narayan Karde said the inspection team had communicated the technical issues to Tata Motors and instructed the company to resolve them before handing over the buses.

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PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awhad said the 500 buses would strengthen the transport undertaking's passenger services and increase its capacity to cater to commuters.

PMPML Fleet Strength

Buses owned by PMPML: 684

Buses operated by contractors: 1,277

Total fleet strength: 1,961

New buses expected: 500

The addition of these buses is expected to strengthen PMPML's fleet and improve public transport availability across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.