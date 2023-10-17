Pune: PMPML Cracks Down On Ticketless Passengers, Collects ₹3.92 Lakh In 15 Days |

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) officials have collected ₹3,92,500 in fines from 785 ticketless passengers within a span of 15 days, from October 1 to October 15.

"During the period from October 1, 2023, to October 15, 2023, PMPML collected fines totaling ₹3,92,500 from 785 passengers who travelled without valid tickets during routine bus inspections. PMPML imposes a fine of ₹500 per passenger for those found without tickets on the bus. PMPML appeals to the passengers to not travel without tickets in the buses," PMPML stated in a social media post.

| Date | Fines (₹) |

| October 1 | ₹11,000 |

| October 2 | ₹25,000 |

| October 3 | ₹20,000 |

| October 4 | ₹28,000 |

| October 5 | ₹28,000 |

| October 6 | ₹19,500 |

| October 7 | ₹27,500 |

| October 8 | ₹19,500 |

| October 9 | ₹37,000 |

| October 10 | ₹32,000 |

| October 11 | ₹24,500 |

| October 12 | ₹29,500 |

| October 13 | ₹33,500 |

| October 14 | ₹28,500 |

| October 15 | ₹29,000 |

| Total | ₹3,92,500 |

