Pune: PMPML Announces Special Bus Services For Warkaris During Ashadhi Wari Return Journey | Representational Image

To facilitate the movement of lakhs of Warkaris, devotees and citizens participating in the Ashadhi Wari pilgrimage, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd. (PMPML) has announced a series of special bus services for the return journey and local travel during the Palkhi procession.

The Palkhis of Sant Tukaram Maharaj, which began its journey on July 7, and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj, which started on July 8, arrived in Pune on July 9, drawing devotees from across Maharashtra and several other states.

PMPML officials said that, under the guidance of PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awhad, special transport arrangements have been planned to ensure smooth travel for pilgrims. The operation of buses will be carried out in coordination with the Pune Traffic Police.

100 Buses for Return Journey on July 11

To manage the return rush of devotees from Saswad on July 11, PMPML will deploy 60 additional buses. Along with these, 40 regular buses will continue to operate on the route, taking the total number of buses to 100 for the day.

Services Diverted via Bopdev Ghat

As the Dive Ghat road between Hadapsar and Saswad will remain completely closed to traffic on July 11, PMPML buses will operate via the Bopdev Ghat route instead.

Passengers can avail themselves of these services from Swargate, Pune Railway Station, Hadapsar and Katraj, where buses will continue to operate on the alternative route.

20 Additional Buses on July 12

Since the Palkhi of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj will halt at Saswad on July 12, PMPML will also operate 20 additional buses to facilitate travel between Saswad and Narayanpur, as well as to the Prati Balaji Temple, enabling devotees to visit the pilgrimage sites conveniently.

PMPML has appealed to all Warkaris, devotees and commuters to make use of the special bus services arranged during the Palakhi procession to ensure a safe and hassle-free journey.