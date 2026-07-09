Pune Traffic Police Reduce Speed Limit To 40 km/h On Accident-Prone Navale Bridge Stretch

Pune Traffic Police Reduce Speed Limit To 40 kmph On Accident-Prone Navale Bridge Stretch | Anand Chaini

Pune: In an effort to reduce accidents on one of the city's high-risk roads, Pune Traffic Police have lowered the speed limit from 60 kmph to 40 kmph on the Abhinav School–Navale Bridge stretch of National Highway 548D. The revised limit applies to all vehicles except emergency service vehicles such as ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and police vehicles.

The new order was issued on Monday by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sandeep Bhajibhakare under the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The decision aims to improve road safety and ensure smoother traffic flow on the busy stretch, which sees heavy traffic throughout the day.

According to traffic police officials, the road has a steep downhill slope towards Navale Bridge. Vehicles often gain speed while descending, increasing the risk of accidents, especially during peak traffic hours.

Assistant Police Inspector Priyanka Gore of the Bharati Vidyapeeth Traffic Division said the combination of speeding vehicles and heavy traffic has led to several accidents on the stretch in the past. She said lowering the speed limit is expected to reduce overspeeding and improve safety for motorists.

The traffic police have urged commuters to follow the revised speed limit, pay attention to traffic signs and regularly check their speed while driving. Authorities said violations will attract action under the Motor Vehicles Act, with enforcement carried out through CCTV cameras and speed detection guns.