Pune: PMC Warns Of Action Against Drinking Water Wastage | Photo Credit: Pexels

The Water Supply Department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued a public appeal urging citizens to avoid wastage of drinking water, especially during the ongoing summer season.

According to the department, water supply in areas under the Bundgarden division is being regulated through zonal distribution at different times. Regular inspections carried out by officials have revealed significant water wastage in residential areas due to overflowing overhead tanks and malfunctioning or bent ball cocks.

The civic body has appealed to residents to ensure that water tanks in their homes are properly maintained and equipped with functional ball cocks to prevent overflow. Officials emphasised that with rising temperatures and increased demand for water, responsible usage is essential.

The administration has also warned that strict action will be taken against those found wasting drinking water despite repeated advisories. Such violations will attract penalties under the relevant provisions of the Mumbai Provincial Municipal Corporation Act, 1949.

Executive Engineer Eknath Godekar from the Bundgarden Water Supply Department has appealed to the public to cooperate in conserving water resources and maintaining equitable distribution across the city.