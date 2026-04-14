Pune Airport Police Nab Two, Seize MD Drugs & Vehicles Worth ₹26.71 Lakh | Sourced

Pune Airport Police arrested two individuals involved in the sale of MD drugs and seized contraband and vehicles collectively worth ₹26.71 lakh in the jurisdiction of Viman Nagar, officials said on Tuesday. The incident took place on April 8, around 5pm.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prafull Kulkarni (37) and Ubed Ansar Khan (27).

According to the police, acting on a tip-off received by police constables Hari Punde and Lalu Kahe, the crime branch team laid a trap and was alerted about a suspect arriving near Janak Baba Dargah Chowk on the road from Kharadi Bypass towards Forest Park to sell MD drugs.

Following the information, Police Inspector (Crime) Sharad Shelke led the trap and initiated an investigation. After arresting the accused, Pritam Prafull Kulkarni (37), a resident of Sainath Nagar, Vadgaonsheri, police recovered 3.59 grams of MD and a motorcycle from his possession.

Sharad Shelke, Police Inspector of Viman Nagar Police Station, said that during custodial interrogation, further leads were developed, resulting in the arrest of the second accused, Ubed Ansar Khan (27), a driver residing in Hadapsar. Khan was detained from the Khulewadi area while allegedly arriving to sell drugs. Police seized 4 grams of MD powder and a Scorpio car from him.

The total value of the seized drugs and vehicles is estimated at ₹26,71,800.

Further investigation in the case is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Nitin Rathod of the Airport Police Station.

The operation was conducted under the guidance of Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, Joint Commissioner Ranjankumar Sharma, Additional Commissioner Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioner Somay Munde, and Assistant Commissioner Pranjali Sonawane.

The team included PSI Nitin Rathod and police personnel Lalu Kahe, Hariprasad Punde, Ankush Jogdande, Yogesh Thopte, Rupesh Pisal, Sachin Manjare, Rahul Joshi, Prashant Sutar, Sagar Kasar, and Ambadas Chavan.