Pune: PMC Urges Citizens To Prevent Mosquito Breeding During Water Storage | File Photo

With the city currently receiving water on alternate days, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has appealed to citizens to take preventive measures against mosquito breeding while storing water. The Health and Vector-Borne Disease Control Department has warned that improper storage of water can lead to the spread of dengue and malaria.

The civic body has advised residents to keep all water storage containers, including buckets, drums, barrels and overhead tanks, tightly covered to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs. It has also urged citizens to thoroughly scrub and clean water containers before refilling them, as dengue mosquito eggs can remain attached to the inner walls of containers even after the water is emptied.

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Housing societies have been asked to ensure that underground and overhead water tanks are properly covered. The PMC has also instructed societies to remove discarded tyres, plastic containers, broken utensils and other items that can collect rainwater, as these can become mosquito breeding spots.

Citizens who notice mosquito larvae or heavy mosquito breeding in stored water have been requested to immediately inform the nearest PMC ward office or contact the Main Insect Disease Control Department on 020-25508474. The civic administration said prompt reporting would enable immediate spraying and anti-larval measures.

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Appealing to citizens to actively participate in the campaign, the PMC urged residents to follow the message, save water, but keep it covered, and contribute to protecting public health during the alternate-day water supply period.