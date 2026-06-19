Pune Water Crisis Deepens As Reservoir Levels Drop To 14% | Anand Chaini

As reservoir levels continue to decline and the delayed monsoon keeps inflows low, Pune’s water crisis has intensified, affecting not only residents but also the city’s hospitality industry. With live water storage in the Pune region falling to just 14.30 per cent of total capacity, less than half of the 31.16 per cent recorded on the same date last year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has implemented alternate-day water supply to ensure availability lasts until the end of July.

The water rationing has left thousands of residents grappling with shortages, forcing households and housing societies to store water and alter daily routines. Many residents in the newly merged areas are now completely dependent on tanker water. In addition, the city’s hotel industry is also feeling the impact, with several establishments relying on private water tankers to meet daily operational needs.

The hospitality sector is among the largest commercial consumers of water. While an average citizen requires around 135-150 litres of water a day, a guest staying in a five-star hotel can consume 500-1,000 litres daily. Water is extensively used in guest rooms, kitchens, laundry services, swimming pools, air-conditioning cooling towers, landscaping and housekeeping operations. Industry estimates suggest that nearly 30-40 per cent of a hotel’s total water consumption is accounted for by kitchens and laundries alone.

According to industry estimates, a 250-room five-star hotel can require nearly one lakh litres of water every day, equivalent to the daily water needs of 650-750 citizens. With municipal supply restricted, many hotels have been compelled to purchase water through private tankers, significantly increasing operational costs.

To reduce dependence on fresh water, several hotels have invested in sewage treatment plants (STPs) that recycle treated water for flushing, gardening and cleaning. Many have also adopted rainwater harvesting systems, low-flow fixtures and sensor-operated taps as part of long-term water conservation efforts.

The crisis comes against the backdrop of declining reservoir storage across Maharashtra. According to the Maharashtra Water Resources Department, the state’s 3,028 dams, weirs and reservoirs collectively hold 24.03 per cent live storage, down from 32.38 per cent on the same day last year. Officials clarified that these figures represent live storage -- the usable water available above the dead storage level.

A senior Water Resources Department official noted that comparisons with last year should be viewed cautiously, as the southwest monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on May 28, 2025, bringing substantial rainfall much earlier than this year.

The Pune region currently has 77.02 TMC of live water storage. The city depends primarily on the Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar dams, and civic officials estimate that nearly 3.6 TMC of water will be required to meet the city’s needs until July 31.

The irony runs deep. Pune is one of India’s fastest-growing cities, attracting new residents, businesses and investments every year. Yet its water supply system is struggling to keep pace with this rapid expansion. The challenge before the PMC is becoming increasingly stark: ensuring an equitable and adequate water supply to a rapidly growing population while reservoir levels continue to shrink, infrastructure ages, demand rises and the city’s allocation from the state government remains constrained by an outdated water quota.

As uncertainty over rainfall continues, both residents and commercial establishments are being urged to use water judiciously. The current crisis highlights the urgent need not only for short-term conservation measures but also for long-term reforms in water management, infrastructure expansion, recycling, and sustainable urban planning to secure Pune’s future water needs.