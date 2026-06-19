Pune: PMC Prepares For Possible El Niño Impact; Commissioner Reviews IMD Forecast | FP (Representative Pic)

In view of the possible impact of the El Niño weather phenomenon, Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited the India Meteorological Department (IMD) office in Shivajinagar on Thursday to review rainfall forecasts and strengthen the city's water management strategy.

During the meeting, the Commissioner held detailed discussions with senior IMD officials, scientists and meteorological experts on the expected rainfall pattern for June, July, August and September. The review focused on anticipated rainfall over Pune city and the catchment areas of the Khadakwasla dam system, which supplies the city with drinking water.

IMD experts briefed the civic administration on the seasonal weather forecast, expected rainfall trends and the possible influence of global climate phenomena such as El Niño and La Niña on Maharashtra, particularly the Pune region. Officials also discussed how scientific weather data and forecast models can be used for better planning of the city's water resources.

According to the IMD, July is expected to receive good rainfall, and there is a possibility of substantial precipitation in the dam catchment areas. Based on these projections, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has planned its drinking water management to ensure that citizens do not face water shortages.

The civic administration, however, appealed to residents to use water judiciously and strictly follow PMC's water usage regulations. Officials warned that action would be taken against the misuse or wastage of water, including penalties and legal proceedings in cases of serious violations.

Speaking after the meeting, Ram urged citizens to cooperate with the administration by conserving water.

"Considering the possible impact of El Niño, every citizen should use water responsibly and avoid wastage. Water conservation is the need of the hour, and everyone's participation is essential," he said.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Prajit Nair and Disaster Management Officer Ganesh Sonune were present during the visit. The IMD team included Head of CRS Sai Krishnan, Dr Srijith OP, Dr Satyaban Bishoi Ratna, Dr Sudip Kumar, AD Tathe and Uday Shende.