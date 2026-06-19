Pune: PMPML Seeks 100 Acres Of Land For New Bus Depots | Video Screengrab

With 1,500 new buses set to join its fleet, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has approached civic bodies and district authorities seeking nearly 100 acres of land for parking facilities and maintenance depots, highlighting the urgent need for expanded infrastructure to support public transport growth in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has requested around 100 acres of land from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), and the district administration to accommodate its expanding bus fleet.

The demand comes as PMPML prepares to induct 1,500 new buses into its fleet. Existing depots are already facing space constraints, making it increasingly difficult to safely park buses overnight and carry out routine maintenance and technical inspections.

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Considering the large number of buses expected to be added in the coming years, PMPML has emphasised the need for new depots and parking terminals across different parts of the city and suburban areas. The transport utility believes that additional land will help strengthen and modernise Pune’s public transport network.

PMPML officials have also begun identifying suitable plots, including land reserved under development plans. Proposals seeking allocation of such reserved land have already been submitted to the concerned authorities. The corporation is now awaiting responses from civic bodies and government agencies regarding land availability.

Mahesh Awhad, Chairman of PMPML, said, “Planning adequate parking and maintenance facilities for the new buses is one of our biggest priorities. To provide better services to passengers and ensure proper upkeep of the fleet, we urgently require around 100 acres of land. If the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, PMRDA, and the district administration make land available, we will be able to significantly strengthen our depot network and improve services.”