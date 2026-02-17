Pune: PMC To Take ₹2,000 Crore World Bank Loan For Water Supply, Sewage Projects In 23 Merged Villages | Anand Chaini (PMC)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to raise a loan of ₹2,000 crore from the World Bank to implement major water supply and sewage infrastructure projects in the 23 villages that were merged into the municipal limits five years ago.

Out of the total amount, ₹1,200 crore will be spent on strengthening the water supply system. The project includes laying new water pipelines, setting up water purification plants, constructing water storage tanks, installing water meters and improving overall water management. An additional ₹790 crore has been allocated for sewage management works in selected villages.

Even though the 23 villages were brought under the PMC’s jurisdiction, the then state government had granted powers to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) to prepare the development plan and issue construction permits. However, the development plan prepared by PMRDA became controversial and was later cancelled by the government. A few days ago, the authority to grant construction permissions was transferred to the Municipal Corporation.

Despite being under PMC limits for five years, development plans for these villages are yet to be finalised. Residents have been raising concerns that property tax is being collected without adequate civic facilities being provided.

While tenders for sewage management in 16 of the 23 villages are currently underway, a detailed sewage plan has been prepared for Wagholi, Lohegaon, Manjari, Shewalwadi, Wadachiwadi, Autadwadi, Handewadi in the eastern part of the city and Bavdhan in the western part.

The ₹790 crore project for these villages includes construction of four sewage treatment plants, laying a 378-km sewage collection network, a 46-km main sewage line and a 31-km secondary sewage pipeline.

Civic officials said the projects are aimed at improving basic infrastructure and bringing the merged villages on par with the rest of the city.