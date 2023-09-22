Pune: PMC To Provide Drinking Water Through Tankers To Merged Villages |

In an effort to alleviate the water woes of residents in Kolewadi, Jambulwadi, Bhilarewadi, Ambegaon, Yewalewadi, and other merged villages, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has taken the initiative to provide drinking water through tankers. The PMC recently issued tenders and invited tanker operators to supply water to these areas.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, the head of PMC's water department, revealed that they are currently in the process of installing plastic tanks in these areas, which will be filled with water from the tankers. The initial estimate suggests that approximately 25 tanks can be installed at a cost of ₹10 lakh.

Despite the phased merger of 34 villages into the PMC, the civic body has struggled to provide drinking water to these areas due to the absence of a water line network. The residents in these villages have on several occasions held protests to highlight the issue.

Earlier in July, the Maharashtra government had promised to provide funds to set up a facility to provide a water supply to these villages. Kasaba Peth MLA Ravindra Dhangekar had raised the issue of a water crisis. He had said, “Though 34 villages are merged with PMC, they face a water scarcity issue. The civic body is recovering tax from these villages but unable to provide a water facility.” In reply to Dhangekar’s concern, Industry Minister Uday Samant said that the state government will help PMC to provide water for merged villages. “PMC is preparing a plan to provide water to these areas,” Samant said.

Besides, municipal commissioner and administrator Vikram Kumar in the interim civic budget for 2023-24 emphasised the prioritisation of the 24x7 water supply project. This project aims to ensure equitable distribution of water to the city, including the 34 merged villages, with an allocated budget of ₹1,321 crore.

