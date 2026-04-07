Pune: PMC To File Criminal Cases Against Firms Over Illegal Overhead Cables | Gaurav Kadam

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced that it will begin filing criminal cases against companies for installing unauthorised overhead cables across the city, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken in response to growing concerns over public safety and also due to the city’s deteriorating aesthetics, as the unregulated installation of cables by various telecom and service providers. According to PMC officials, these cables not only mar the cityscape but also pose serious risks to human life.

A joint action involving the PMC’s electrical, encroachment, and fire departments was carried out in areas such as Faraskhana, Belbag, and Budhwar Peth earlier in the day. Speaking to reporters after the operation, Bhimale highlighted that a recent survey found nearly 3,600 kilometers of cables across the PMC limits to be unauthorised.

“Despite clear rules permitting only underground cabling, several companies have installed overhead cables on poles, creating a tangled network across roads, intersections and buildings. This has led to accidents and increased safety hazards,” Bhimale said.

He further warned that the use of gyro cables containing aluminium wires increases the risk of electric shocks, potentially leading to fatalities. “Strict action is being taken to remove such illegal cables. However, some companies reinstall them even after removal. Criminal cases will now be registered against such offenders,” he added.

Bimale emphasised that prior permission from the PMC and payment of prescribed fees are mandatory for laying cables. He urged all service providers to comply with regulations and opt for underground cabling. Violators will face stringent penalties in the coming period, he stated.

Addressing concerns of small operators, Bimale clarified that the action would not adversely affect them. A meeting was held earlier in the day with a delegation of small operators in the presence of Mayor Manjusha Nagpure. As per her directions, the administration is working on a regulatory framework specifically for small operators, who will be required to obtain proper permissions and pay applicable fees.

The civic body has been carrying out this crackdown since April 1 across various parts of the city. So far, around 100 kilometres of illegal cables have been removed. The PMC has set a target of removing nearly 3,000 kilometres of such cables within the next month.