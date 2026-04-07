Major Boost For Public Transport In Pune: 1,000 New CNG Buses To Strengthen PMPML Fleet

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Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to receive 1,000 new CNG buses into its fleet after May 2026.

The new buses will enhance the existing network, improve frequency on busy routes and promote environmentally sustainable transport.

Officials indicated that the addition will help meet the rising demand for public transport while gradually reducing dependence on diesel-powered buses.

Currently, PMPML operates a fleet of 1,961 buses. Of these, 684 buses are run by PMPML, while 1,277 buses are operated on a contractual basis.

The transport body serves nearly 10 lakh passengers everyday across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, making it a crucial lifeline for daily commuters.

The introduction of additional CNG buses is expected to reduce overcrowding, cut waiting times and enhance last-mile connectivity. It also aligns with broader efforts to lower emissions and improve air quality in the rapidly growing urban region.

Kishore Chavan, Public Relations Officer of PMPML, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "The news buses will be added to the fleet shortly in shift-wise batches in May. The expansion will significantly improve operational efficiency and commuter experience, especially during peak hours. With this expansion, the PMPML is expected to take a significant step toward building a cleaner, more reliable and commuter-friendly public transport system in the Pune Metropolitan Region."

Current PMPML Fleet Status:

Total buses: 1,961

CNG buses: 1,209

Diesel buses: 217

Electric buses: 535