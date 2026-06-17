Pune: PMC To Fast-Track Jambhulwadi Lake Transfer, Prepare 'Lake City' Plan | X/@Punetimes1

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been directed to prepare a comprehensive master plan for the proposed ‘Lake City’ project covering Jambhulwadi, Pashan and Katraj lakes, while expediting the process of transferring Jambhulwadi Lake from the Water Conservation Department to the PMC.

The directions were issued by Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale during a review meeting on the condition of the city's major lakes. During the meeting, concerns were raised over increasing pollution, sewage discharge, the spread of water hyacinth, incidents of fish deaths, and inadequate maintenance affecting the ecological health of the lakes.

Bhimale instructed officials to prepare a detailed master plan for the Lake City project, with separate action plans for each lake. The plans are expected to focus on water conservation, pollution control, biodiversity protection, tourism development and public amenities.

The administration has also been asked to submit a report detailing funding requirements, the scope for implementation through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) findings, and provisions for biodiversity conservation.

On Jambhulwadi Lake, officials were directed to expedite the administrative and government procedures required for its transfer to the PMC. Bhimale sought a status report on previous correspondence regarding the matter, details of any proposal submitted to the state government, and the expected timeline for completion of the process. He also called for a time-bound conservation plan for the lake.

The meeting also reviewed environmental issues at Katraj and Pashan lakes. Officials were asked to submit laboratory reports and water sample analyses related to recent fish death incidents reported at Katraj Lake. Information was also sought regarding sewage inflow into the lake, the capacity of existing sewage treatment plants, and action taken against officials found responsible.

For Pashan Lake, the administration was directed to undertake a special drive to tackle pollution caused by water hyacinth, sewage and waste accumulation. Officials have been asked to furnish details of water hyacinth removal operations, desilting works, expenditure on sewage control measures, and the Environment Department’s final report on fish mortality incidents.

The review meeting focused on strengthening conservation measures and improving the management of Pune’s key water bodies under the proposed Lake City initiative.