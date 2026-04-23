Pune: PMC To Create Unified Property Database For Better Asset Management

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated steps to develop a comprehensive and unified database of all its properties, to improve their management, protection, maintenance and utilisation.

As part of this initiative, all regional offices and various departments within the PMC will update detailed information on properties under their control based on a 21-point data format. The collected data will include details such as property usage, area, survey numbers, lease status, agreement details, encroachments, as well as geographical coordinates like latitude and longitude.

Officials said the move is intended to streamline property management and ensure more efficient use of civic assets. Alongside this, the PMC is working towards implementing the EMAMS (Enterprise Municipal Asset Management System) to address gaps in lease and revenue management and to strengthen the overall property management framework.

The proposed system will include GIS mapping, digitisation, property valuation, and the development of a single-window platform integrated with a payment gateway. It will also feature system monitoring tools and a dashboard for reporting and analysis.

Once operational, the system is expected to provide centralised access to detailed property information, enabling better planning and decision-making.

Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divate reviewed the progress of the initiative and directed all departments to expedite the process.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials, including Dr Ashok Ghorpade, Deputy Commissioner (Information and Public Relations) Tushar Babar, Deputy Commissioner (Sports) Asha Raut, Deputy Commissioner (Zone 5) Nikhil More, along with assistant municipal commissioners from 15 regional offices and other officials.