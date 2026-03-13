Pune: PMC Reviews Process For Issuing Birth And Death Certificates; Stricter Verification Likely | File Image

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday held a review meeting to examine the process of issuing birth and death certificates and to ensure transparency while preventing possible misuse in the future.

The meeting was held at 1 pm at the Mayor’s office in the PMC headquarters in Shivajinagar. It was chaired by Pune Mayor Manjusha Nagpure and attended by former MP Kirit Somaiya, Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar, city BJP chief Dheeraj Ghate, Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Additional Commissioner Pavneet Kaur, ACP (Crime) Shailesh Shanke, Health Chief Dr Nina Borade, and Head of the Computer and Technology Department Rahul Jagtap, along with registrars from all regional offices.

During the meeting, officials stressed the need for strict verification and transparency in the issuance of birth and death certificates. It was noted that since 2019, the central government has directed all civic bodies to issue certificates with QR codes under the Civil Registration System (CRS). PMC officials were instructed to ensure that all records are properly uploaded and maintained in the system.

The issue gained significance following incidents of bogus birth and death certificates reported from cities such as Malegaon, Amravati, Bhiwandi and Mumbai. Participants in the meeting said such cases need to be viewed seriously from a national security perspective, and stricter scrutiny in the verification process is necessary.

The civic administration has also decided to review birth and death certificates issued on request over the past five years, including those where names were changed. Officials said all future actions will be taken strictly in accordance with government guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The PMC administration and the police department have been directed to work in coordination to conduct necessary checks and initiate action wherever required.

According to PMC data, the number of delayed applications for birth and death certificates in recent years is as follows:

- 2021: 278

- 2022: 263

- 2023: 180

- 2024: 242

- 2025: 331

- 2026: 119

Officials clarified that all such cases will be examined thoroughly as part of the review process.