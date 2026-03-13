No Shortage Of LPG Cylinders In Pune, Says District Collector; Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Warn Of Hoarding, Black Marketing & Illegal Filling | Anand Chaini

An adequate stock of domestic LPG gas cylinders is available in Pune district, and their supply is continuing regularly, District Collector Jitendra Dudi said, appealing to citizens not to believe in any rumours.

"According to information received from all LPG distributors and oil companies within the district, a sufficient stock of domestic gas cylinders is available. Citizens are receiving their gas cylinders regularly, and no shortage has arisen," Dudi said.

"The District Administration and the District Supply Department are maintaining continuous surveillance over all gas agencies. Mobile inspection and vigilance squads have been constituted at both the district and taluka levels. Strict legal action will be initiated against any distributor found creating an artificial shortage, selling at inflated rates, or engaging in any other irregularities," he added.

Dudi further said that instructions have been issued by the administration to prioritise the supply of gas cylinders to essential services such as hospitals and government hostels for students.

Meanwhile, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have warned of strict action against hoarding and black marketing of commercial LPG cylinders and illegally transferring gas from domestic LPG cylinders to commercial cylinders.

They have also appealed to people to inform the police at the control room number 112 and phone numbers 020-27352600, 020-27352500, and 9529691966 if any illegal refilling activities are observed.

Govt orders oil companies to immediately fix gas booking apps

The Maharashtra government has directed oil companies to immediately repair technical glitches in LPG booking apps and missed call services to ensure residents can book their cylinders without any hassle.

Additionally, control rooms will be promptly set up at the state, department, district, and taluka levels, and a WhatsApp facility will also be provided for complaint redressal.

The state government has also given instructions to seek the assistance of local representatives and gram panchayat members to prevent panic among citizens regarding the supply of gas cylinders.

The government further stated that the responsibility of providing necessary police protection to vehicles transporting LPG, as well as to gas agencies, has been entrusted to the police administration.