Medha Kulkarni Demands Pune-Konkan Amrit Bharat Express Service In Meeting With Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni on Friday met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and demanded the launch of a Pune-Konkan Amrit Bharat Express service.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kulkarni wrote, "Met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and expressed my demand for providing 'Amrit Bharat Express Service' between Pune and Konkan and for the 'Sawantwadi Terminus Project' under the 'Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti National Master Plan'."

Last week, an altercation broke out between Pune Rural Police personnel and Kulkarni during her visit to a Pandava-era stepwell in Manchar amid a dispute over alleged encroachment.

Kulkarni had reached Manchar on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti and visited the historic stepwell (locally known as Barav) to review the situation.

According to reports, the MP also visited a nearby dargah located adjacent to the stepwell. It is also being claimed that she urged activists of certain Hindutva organisations to mark the alleged encroachment in the area with coloured paint.

Following this, some activists reportedly attempted to place a photograph of a Hindu deity at the site, leading to tension at the spot. Anticipating that the situation could escalate, police officials from Pune Rural Police intervened and stopped the activity.

During the intervention, a brief altercation reportedly took place between police personnel and MP Kulkarni. A video of the same also went viral on social media.

Speaking on the incident, Kulkarni alleged that members of the local Muslim community had put up boards, painted the structure and constructed a mazaar at the site without permission.

"However, when I attempted to write 'Om' at the site, the police stopped me. This place belongs to us, and we have ample proof to support our claim. Despite that, we are being prevented from doing so. We have given them an eight-day deadline, failing which Hindus will carry out karseva to reclaim possession of this place," said Kulkarni.

She also claimed that the place is a Pandav-era stepwell, and that several proofs have already been submitted to the authorities to support this. "The place belongs to Hindus," she added.

Meanwhile, police have since increased their deployment in the area to maintain law and order, while the administration said the situation is being closely monitored and talks are underway with both sides to maintain peace.