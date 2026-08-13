Pune: PMC Plans Sutardara-Pashan Underground Tunnel To Ease Traffic Congestion | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the process of appointing a consultant to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for a proposed underground tunnel connecting Sutardara in Kothrud with Pashan.

The proposed tunnel is aimed at providing an alternative route for motorists and easing traffic congestion in the Kothrud-Pashan corridor, particularly around Senapati Bapat Road and Anand Rishiji Chowk.

The civic body had earlier proposed a larger tunnel network connecting Sutardara-Pashan-Panchvati and Patrakar Nagar-Panchvati. However, the plan has now been revised, with the Patrakar Nagar-Panchvati section dropped and the focus shifted to the Sutardara-Pashan stretch.

According to officials, the earlier alignment faced opposition due to concerns over tree cutting and the need to cut through a substantial portion of the hill near Panchvati.

The revised alignment will bring the tunnel closer to Loyola School, from where a new road is proposed under Regulation 205 to connect it with Pashan Road.

The PMC has been exploring underground routes as increasing urbanisation and the rising number of private vehicles continue to put pressure on the city's road network. Officials said the number of vehicles in Pune is nearly comparable to the city's population, while the expansion of the road network has not kept pace with this growth.

The civic administration is also working on several major tunnel and road projects, including proposed underground routes between Bhosari and Undri, Bhugaon and Rajaram Bridge, and Hingne and Taljai.

The long-pending High Capacity Mass Transit Route (HCMTR) project is also being pursued by the administration.

The proposed Pashan-Patrakar Nagar-Senapati Bapat Road tunnel has been dropped from the current plan as the area has significant tree cover and would require extensive hill cutting. Moreover, the HCMTR is proposed through the same corridor.

Dinkar Gojare, Chief Engineer of the PMC Project Department, said a consultant is expected to be appointed within the next month to prepare the DPR for the Kothrud-Pashan tunnel. The DPR is expected to be completed within three months, after which the report will be submitted to the civic administration around January or February.

The project is part of the PMC's broader efforts to develop alternative road corridors and reduce congestion in key parts of western Pune.