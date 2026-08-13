Pune Braces For More Rain; Ghats Under Orange-Yellow Alerts, Dams Near Full Capacity | File Photo

Pune: Pune and its surrounding areas are likely to remain cloudy with light rain over the next few days, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall in parts of the Pune and Satara Ghats till August 15. The forecast comes as several upstream dam catchments continue to receive rain, forcing the irrigation department to maintain water releases into the Mutha river.

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread rainfall over Central Maharashtra till August 14, with isolated spells of heavy rain likely on August 13, 15 and 16. Rainfall activity in Madhya Maharashtra is expected to become more scattered from August 15 to 18.

The weather department has issued orange and yellow alerts for parts of the Pune and Satara Ghats for heavy to very heavy rainfall. The Kolhapur Ghats are also under a yellow alert for isolated heavy rain until Saturday.

Ghat Areas Record Heavy Rainfall, Lonavala Gets 108 mm

Pune’s ghat areas have already recorded significant rainfall. In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Wednesday, Lonavala received 108 mm of rain, while Tamhini and Bhira recorded 85 mm and 120 mm, respectively.

Rainfall in Pune city, however, remained light on Wednesday. Shivajinagar recorded 2.5 mm of rain in nine hours till 5.30 pm. Hadapsar received 3 mm, Pashan 2.2 mm, while Koregaon Park recorded 2 mm. NDA and Lavale received around 1 mm each.

Dam Storage Near Full Capacity; Khadakwasla Releases 4,700 Cusecs Into Mutha

The continuing rainfall in the dam catchment areas has kept water levels high. The irrigation department maintained the release from Khadakwasla Dam into the Mutha River at around 4,700 cusecs, apart from releasing another 1,000 cusecs into the canal.

Officials said the release could be increased if rainfall intensifies in the catchment areas. Water storage in the major dams is close to 100%, leaving limited room to hold additional inflows. Authorities in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad have therefore been asked to remain alert.

Khadakwasla received water from Panshet and Temghar dams on Wednesday, while discharge from Varasgaon was kept on hold. The release from Bhama Askhed Dam was increased to 3,000 cusecs.

Several dam catchments recorded substantial rainfall. Mulshi received more than 70 mm in 24 hours till Wednesday morning, while Panshet and Varasgaon received over 15 mm each. Pavana recorded around 35 mm.

Civic Teams Step Up Vigil in Flood-Prone Areas

The high water levels have also kept attention on areas that witnessed flooding recently. In Ektanagari, residents had to be evacuated earlier after water entered the parking areas of housing societies. With the Mutha river level now falling, the Pune Municipal Corporation has completed a clean-up drive in the locality. Debris has been removed, and fumigation has been carried out as a precaution.

Pune to Remain Cloudy With Light Rain Till August 18

Meanwhile, temperatures in Pune remained below normal due to the cloudy weather. Shivajinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 25.7°C, which was 1.7°C below normal, while Lohegaon recorded 25.1°C, 2.3°C below normal.

The IMD has said Pune and its suburbs are likely to remain generally cloudy with light rain till August 18. With more rain expected in the ghat areas and dam catchments, civic and irrigation authorities are keeping a close watch on water levels and flood-prone areas.