Pune: PMC Plans Low Emission Zone In Shivajinagar Ahead Of World Environment Day | Sourced

Pune: A review meeting of the Pune City Improvement Committee was held on Thursday at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters under the chairmanship of Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram to discuss key measures aimed at developing an environmentally sustainable, commuter-friendly and citizen-centric transport system in the city.

The meeting reviewed the implementation status of eight major action points that were earlier finalised during a meeting at the District Collector’s office. Discussions were also held on the current condition of the Katraj-Kondhwa Road, pre-monsoon preparedness works and the upcoming Pune Grand Cycle Tour 2026.

Officials from various civic departments made presentations on several focus areas, including Low Emission Zones (LEZ), pedestrian-first infrastructure, Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) facilities around metro stations, parking management, strengthening cycle tracks, improving public transport systems and enhancing school transport safety.

The civic administration also reviewed monsoon preparedness measures such as drain cleaning, stormwater management, road repairs and emergency response systems.

As part of its larger sustainable mobility plan, the Pune Municipal Corporation is preparing to introduce a Low Emission Zone (LEZ) in the Shivajinagar area ahead of World Environment Day on June 5. The initiative aims to promote the use of low-polluting BS-VI and electric vehicles, improve traffic management and reduce air pollution levels in the city.

The civic body is also focusing on effective implementation of a parking policy, strengthening the Urban Mobility Cell, improving public transport services and encouraging eco-friendly travel habits among citizens through initiatives such as the Pune Grand Cycle Tour 2026.

Officials said the measures are expected to play a significant role in making Pune cleaner, safer and more commuter-friendly.

Among those present at the meeting were District Collector Jitendra Dudi, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divte, City Engineer Anirudh Pavaskar, chief engineers from various departments and other senior civic officials.

The Municipal Commissioner directed all concerned departments to ensure the timely and coordinated execution of the projects to provide citizens with safe, accessible and sustainable urban infrastructure.