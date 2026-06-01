Pune: PMC Notice Ignored? Hundreds Of PMAY Flats In Vadgaon Khurd Still Occupied By Tenants | Sourced

Despite a formal notice issued by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), tenants continue to occupy a large number of flats in the Sinhagad PMAY Housing Society at Vadgaon Khurd, raising serious concerns about violations of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) guidelines.

PMC had directed beneficiaries who had rented out their PMAY flats to ensure that the units were vacated within eight days. However, even after the deadline expired, tenants remain in possession of the flats, with little visible action taken on the ground.

Residents allege that the notice has effectively been ignored, as hundreds of rented flats continue to operate openly within the housing complex. Questions are also being raised about the role of the society management committee, with some residents claiming that tenants continue to stay on the premises with the tacit support of certain office-bearers.

The situation has raised concerns over security and accountability within the township. Locals point out that a significant number of occupants are not the original beneficiaries for whom the affordable housing scheme was intended. As a result, the very purpose of the PMAY project is being undermined.

Sources within the society estimate that out of approximately 1,100 flats in the project, nearly 300 to 350 units are currently occupied by tenants. Residents argue that the growing number of non-beneficiary occupants has created challenges related to security, identification and overall management of the housing complex.

"We welcomed PMC's notice and expected immediate action, but nothing has changed on the ground. The same tenants are still staying in the flats even after the deadline expired," said a resident of the society on condition of anonymity.

Shubhangi Bodgire, another resident, raised safety concerns. "Many people living here are not the original allottees. We don't know who is entering or leaving the premises. This has become a major security concern for families residing in society," she said.

Ajinkya Raut, another resident, questioned the implementation of the scheme's rules. "If PMAY flats are being rented out openly and no action is being taken, then what is the purpose of having conditions in the allotment agreement? Genuine beneficiaries like us are losing faith in the system."

Some residents also alleged that the issue has persisted for several years. "Everyone knows which flats are rented out. The information is available to the society and authorities. What residents want now is enforcement, not just notices," said another member of the housing complex on the condition of anonymity.

While PMC had warned of administrative action against beneficiaries found violating allotment conditions, residents claim that no substantial on-the-spot enforcement action has been carried out so far. This has led to criticism that civic authorities are turning a blind eye to the issue despite clear evidence of violations.