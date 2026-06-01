Pune: Forex Firm Employee, 5 Others Held In ₹25.9 Lakh Robbery In Dhanakwadi | FPJ Photo

In a major breakthrough, the Sahakarnagar Police have solved a high-value robbery case in which a worker allegedly conspired with his associates to rob his own employer of cash and foreign currency worth ₹25.90 lakh. Police have arrested six accused, including one minor, and recovered stolen property worth approximately ₹25.20 lakh.

According to police, the incident took place on May 25 at around 9.20am near the Durvankur office on Dhanakwadi Post Office Road in Sambhajinagar. The complainant, Aniket Manak Kadam (47), who runs a foreign currency exchange business under Arya Forex Pvt. Ltd. in Gultekdi, was on his way to his office carrying a bag containing cash and foreign currency.

Two unidentified men allegedly intercepted him, sprayed a substance on his face and eyes, forcibly snatched the bag and fled from the spot. The stolen bag contained ₹25 lakh in Indian currency, 1,100 Malaysian Ringgit, valued at approximately ₹27,500, and 2,500 UAE Dirhams, valued at approximately ₹62,500, bringing the total value of the stolen property to ₹25.90 lakh.

Based on Kadam's complaint, Sahakarnagar Police registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including robbery and common intention.

Milind Mohite, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2), said, "During the investigation, police personnel received confidential information about a suspect in the Ambegaon Pathar area who was allegedly in possession of cash and foreign currency linked to the robbery. Acting swiftly, the team detained the suspect, identified as Chaitanya Sathe."

"During interrogation, Sathe allegedly revealed that the robbery had been planned and executed along with his associates Karan Kondhalkar, Yash Kondhalkar, Juned Sheikh and others at the behest of Yuvraj Vairat, an employee working in the complainant's office, and his friend Ruturaj Gore," he added.

Mohite said the accused had allegedly hatched the conspiracy after obtaining information about the movement of cash from inside the business establishment.

As of June 1, police have recovered ₹24.30 lakh in Indian currency and foreign currency worth ₹90,000, taking the total recovery to approximately ₹25.20 lakh.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused were involved in similar offences in the past and to recover any remaining property linked to the crime.