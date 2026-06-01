Pune: Two Animal Deaths in Separate Car Incidents In Koregaon Park And Vimannagar; Police Register Cases | Representational Image

Pune: Two separate incidents involving the deaths of a dog and a pet cat after being hit by cars have been reported from the Koregaon Park and Vimannagar areas of Pune. Police have registered cases in both matters and started investigations. The incidents have raised concerns among residents and animal lovers about the safety of animals inside residential societies.

In the first incident, a dog was killed after being struck by a car inside a residential society in the Koregaon Park area. A woman residing in a society on Boat Club Road lodged a complaint with the Koregaon Park Police Station. According to police, the dog was moving around within the society premises when it was hit by a vehicle and died due to the impact. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case and are looking into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In another case, a pet cat died after allegedly being run over by a car inside Konark Campus Society in Vimannagar on May 22. Following a complaint by the cat's owner, the Airport Police registered a case against a woman motorist.

Police said the woman was driving out of the society at around 9.45 pm when the vehicle allegedly ran over the cat. The animal died on the spot. Both the complainant and the accused are residents of the same housing society. Police Sub-Inspector Harshal Ghagare is conducting further investigation.

Police officials said inquiries are underway in both cases to determine the exact sequence of events.