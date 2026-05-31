Nashik Agricultural Journalist Deepak Ahire Honoured With State-Level Rajiv Gandhi Krishi Ratna Award | Sourced

Nashik: Agricultural journalist and blogger Deepak Ahire from Nashik has been honoured with the 2026 State-Level Rajiv Gandhi Krishi Ratna Award for Excellence in Journalism in recognition of his contribution to reporting on agriculture, farmers’ issues and rural development.

The award was presented during a grand ceremony held on May 27 at Sahyadri Farms in Nashik. The honour was conferred by Prakashdada Sable, Founder-President of the Rajiv Gandhi Krishi Vigyan Pratishthan.

Ahire has earned recognition for consistently bringing attention to the challenges faced by farmers, the agricultural sector and rural communities through his journalism and digital platforms. His reporting has focused on issues affecting agriculture, rural livelihoods and farmer welfare.

The programme was attended by several prominent personalities from the agriculture and social sectors. The chief guest was Pournima Sawaia, recipient of the Maharashtra Government’s Jijamata Krishi Bhushan Award and a noted Gramgitacharya.

Other dignitaries present included Dr Dilip Kale, Rahul Tayade, and directors of Sahyadri Farms, including Prashant Krishniya, Prashant Kadam, and Ganesh Shinde.

Following the announcement, Ahire received congratulatory messages and best wishes from colleagues, members of the agricultural community and well-wishers from across the state for his achievement and future work in agricultural journalism.