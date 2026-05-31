Nashik MLC Poll: Mahayuti, MVA Yet To Finalise Candidates As Nomination Deadline Nears | AI

Nashik: Even on the last day for filing nominations for the Nashik Local Authorities Constituency election to the Legislative Council, both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) have failed to finalise their candidates. In fact, there is still no clarity on which party from either alliance will field a candidate, adding to the uncertainty. Leaders from both camps indicated that a final decision is expected either late Sunday night or on Monday morning, leaving aspirants on edge.



Although Mahayuti enjoys a decisive numerical advantage in the June 18 election, consensus is yet to be reached on whether the candidate will be from the BJP or Shiv Sena. Since the decision rests with senior state leadership, all eyes are now on Mumbai. Aspirants have camped in the state capital and intensified lobbying efforts.



The situation became more complicated after BJP aspirant Ganesh Gite filed his nomination on Saturday, triggering resentment within party circles. Several leaders questioned the move, arguing that filing a nomination before the official announcement was against party discipline. However, Gite claimed he had done so on the advice of Kumbh Mela Minister Girish Mahajan, further fuelling speculation and confusion.



On the other hand, the opposition MVA lacks sufficient numbers, resulting in limited enthusiasm among potential candidates. The seat is widely expected to go to the Shiv Sena (UBT) quota. Acting on instructions from ‘Matoshree’, former MLA Vasant Gite filed his nomination on Saturday. Former Niphad MLA Anil Kadam has also collected nomination papers. Since Vasant Gite has previously contested this election, political observers believe he remains the frontrunner for the MVA ticket.



Discussion Around BJP’s ‘Wait-and-Watch’ Strategy

Political circles are also discussing a strategy allegedly being adopted by the BJP. During the Nashik Municipal Corporation elections, BJP kept its alliance partners Shiv Sena and NCP waiting until the last moment before ultimately deciding to contest independently. A similar approach is now being attributed to the party, with speculation that BJP may keep its allies guessing and announce its own candidate at the eleventh hour.



With the final decision expected from Mumbai, leaders and workers of all three Mahayuti constituents are closely watching developments as the nomination deadline approaches.