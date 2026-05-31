Nashik: Youth Arrested for Allegedly Locking Seven Girls In Car, Threatening Them At Knifepoint | Representative Image

Nashik: The issue of women's safety has once again come to the forefront in Nashik city. A shocking incident has come to light in which a young man, enraged after his proposal for friendship was rejected, forcibly locked a young woman and six of her friends inside a car and molested them. Acting swiftly in this matter, the police have arrested the accused.

While the young woman and her six friends were walking in the Nandur Jatra Link Road area, the accused blocked their path. He proposed friendship to the young woman, but when she refused, the accused became enraged. He forcibly locked all the girls inside his car. Driving the vehicle at high speed, he terrorised the girls. The complaint states that he engaged in obscene behaviour while inside the car. He also brandished a knife and threatened to kill the girls. After some time, the girls managed to get out of the car, but the accused continued to chase them.

This incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the locality. The girls have suffered severe mental trauma and remain in a state of shock.

Following the filing of a complaint at the Adgaon Police Station, the police immediately launched a search for the accused and arrested him. The accused is currently being interrogated, and other aspects of the incident are also being investigated. The police have appealed to citizens not to believe in rumours and to immediately inform the police if any crimes against women occur.

In the wake of this incident, the issue of women's safety has once again become a subject of intense discussion in Nashik. Concerns are being raised as instances of molestation, intimidation, and coercion targeting young women in public spaces appear to be on the rise. Social organisations and citizens alike have demanded strict action against such crimes. According to experts, women should not conceal incidents of threats or harassment, but should instead report them to the police immediately. To create a safe environment in society, both strict enforcement of the law and public awareness are essential.