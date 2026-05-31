Nashik: Joint FDA-Police Operation Uncovers Banned Gutkha Stock In Igatpuri; Shopkeeper Booked | Sourced

Nashik: In a joint operation conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the police in the Ram Mandir area of Igatpuri city, a large stock of banned gutkha, pan masala, and flavoured tobacco was seized. In connection with this incident, a case has been registered against a shopkeeper at the Igatpuri Police Station.

Based on a complaint filed by Food Safety Officer Suhas Jibhau Mandlik, a case was registered against Rahul Mahadu Kadu (aged 36, resident of Nehru Chowk, Igatpuri). The raid was conducted on May 29, 2026, around 3:00 PM at 'Sarkar Family Pan Shop,' located near the Ram Mandir.

During this operation, a total stock worth ₹5,620 was seized, including Rajnigandha Pan Masala, Nakhrile Sweet Supari, Vimal Pan Masala, Director Special Pan Masala, Shot 999 Flavoured Tobacco, V-1 Tobacco, Goa Pan Masala, G-1 Zarda, Hira Pan Masala, and Royal 717 Tobacco.

The investigation revealed that the accused had stockpiled gutkha, pan masala, and flavoured tobacco, products banned under a notification issued by the Government of Maharashtra for the purpose of sale. A case has been registered in this matter under Sections 123, 223, 274, and 275 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, as well as under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The further investigation into this case is being conducted by Assistant Police Sub-Inspector K.P. Bhojane.

The Igatpuri Police stated that regular raids are being conducted to curb the sale of banned products. Strict action will be taken against anyone found involved in such sales. Citizens have also been urged to immediately inform the police or the FDA if they come across instances where such products are being sold.