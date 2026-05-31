Nashik: High-Speed Feeder Connectivity Proposed To Link City With Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad Bullet Train; Travel In 90-120 Minutes | Photo: Representative Image

Nashik: The dream of rapid transportation for the residents of Nashik appears poised to soon become a reality. Efforts are rapidly underway to connect Nashik to the proposed Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad high-speed bullet train project through ‘feeder connectivity.’ Once this project is completed, Nashik residents will be able to reach the cities of Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad in just 90 to 120 minutes.

Against this backdrop, a 12-member high-level delegation comprising representatives from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the ‘Association of Friends of IIT’ visited the offices of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC). During a meeting held in the presence of NMC Additional Commissioner Amit Ranjan, JICA representatives Kazushiro Horizawa, Motokohyu Shimura, and other experts discussed the Nashik Development Plan 2051, ‘innovative initiatives,’ and the integration of infrastructure. However, as the Municipal Commissioner was not present, immediate final decisions regarding these crucial matters could not be taken.

The Japanese delegation conducted a preliminary feasibility assessment of this new railway option. Speaking on the matter, Additional Commissioner Amit Ranjan stated that the process of connecting Nashik to the bullet train network would be expedited at the administrative level.

What is ‘Feeder Connectivity’?

If a bullet train’s main route does not pass directly through a specific city, a semi-high-speed or special express railway line is constructed to connect that city to the main station; this is known as ‘feeder connectivity.’ Since the Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad route passes through Pune, this proposal aims to establish rapid connectivity between Nashik and Pune.

Boost to Multiple Sectors

This high-speed corridor will provide products from the industrial estates of Satpur, Ambad, and Sinnar with direct access to the national market. Furthermore, Nashik’s grape, onion, and wine tourism sectors will receive a significant boost on the international stage. Experts have expressed the view that if the Bullet Train service is integrated with the Samruddhi Expressway, the proposed Greenfield Highway, and existing air connectivity, Nashik has the potential to emerge as a major ‘Logistics Hub’ in Maharashtra.

Religious tourism will also become more accessible for devotees visiting Trimbakeshwar. Travel time to Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad will be significantly reduced, leading to substantial cost savings as well.

Currently, the municipal administration is actively working to accelerate this project; the recent visit by a JICA delegation marks a significant step forward in this direction. For the residents of Nashik, this project is poised to be a true ‘game changer.’