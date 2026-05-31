Nashik: Six More Complaints Filed Against Self-Styled Godman Kamlesh Maharaj

Nashik: Black Magic Case Deepens As Six New Victims Come Forward Against Kamlesh Maharaj | Sourced

Nashik: Six additional complaints have been filed against self-styled godman Kamlesh Maharaj Adhikari of Indiranagar, further strengthening the case already registered against him under the Maharashtra Anti-Superstition and Black Magic Act. Earlier, he was accused of cheating two brothers from Solapur by instilling fear of death and fraudulently obtaining two acres of land and ₹1.5 lakh from them. The case was registered at Indiranagar Police Station.



According to the new complaints, Ratna Ashok Patil from Lohgaon, Pune, who was suffering from health issues, was told by the accused that special occult rituals were necessary for her recovery. Under this pretext, he allegedly extorted ₹4 lakh from her by conducting so-called tantric rituals, including animal sacrifices and ceremonies in cremation grounds. He reportedly took her to Ujjain for these rituals and later flew her family to Kolkata, where further expensive rituals in the name of Goddess Mahakali were conducted at the victim’s expense.



In another case, Bhagirath Bhagwan Katke from Ahilyanagar claimed that he approached the godman after watching his YouTube channel. The accused allegedly convinced him that he was suffering from “Pitru Dosh” (ancestral curse) and collected ₹7 lakh for performing rituals and fire ceremonies in Nashik and Ujjain.



Similarly, Sanjay Sahebrao Zhende from Beed was also allegedly told that he suffered from Pitru Dosh. The accused reportedly collected ₹21,000 for rituals and later demanded an additional ₹2 lakh. Zhende was also enrolled as a member of the accused’s Mahadivyan Vidya Trust, but resigned after learning about the alleged fraudulent activities.



Statements of Sanjaybhai Makhwanaji, Darjibhai, and several others from Mumbai have also been recorded as part of the investigation.

Activists of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (ANiS), including Krishna Chandgude, V.T. Jadhav, Rajendra Darode, and Adv. Babasaheb Nanaware have been pursuing the matter. Assistant Police Inspector Bhushan Sonar is conducting further investigations.



ANiS has appealed to anyone who may have been similarly cheated by the accused to come forward and contact either the police or the organisation.