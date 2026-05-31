Nashik: MP Bhaskarrao Bhagare Demands Immediate Implementation Of Delhi Meeting Decisions On Onion Crisis | Facebook

Nashik: Onion growers across Maharashtra are currently facing a severe financial crisis, and the decisions taken during the recent meeting on the onion issue in New Delhi must be implemented immediately, Member of Parliament Bhaskarrao Bhagare has urged Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan through a formal letter.



In his communication, Bhagare stated that farmers from major onion-producing regions, including Nashik district and the talukas of Kalwan, Deola, Dindori, Niphad, Chandwad, Yeola, and Sinnar, are struggling financially due to rising cultivation costs. Expenses on seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, labour, diesel, electricity, and transportation have increased significantly, while market prices for onions remain below production costs, causing substantial losses to farmers.



He noted that the meeting held in New Delhi witnessed positive discussions on several key demands, including large-scale onion procurement through NAFED and NCCF, expansion of buffer stocks, promotion of onion exports, implementation of a price-difference compensation scheme, announcement of a special financial package, establishment of additional procurement centres, and formulation of a long-term national onion policy.



However, Bhagare pointed out that the actual procurement process has been progressing at a very slow pace since the meeting. He said that procurement volumes remain far below the announced targets, leading to growing dissatisfaction among farmers. He urged the Centre to remove restrictive conditions and technical hurdles and to immediately begin direct onion procurement through NAFED and NCCF at Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs).



The MP also emphasized the need for a stable and farmer-friendly onion export policy. He called on the government to eliminate uncertainty surrounding exports, encourage exports during periods of surplus production, and take effective measures to ensure remunerative prices for onion growers.