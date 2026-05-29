Nashik: Chhagan Bhujbal Eyes Rajya Sabha Seat, Pushes For Cabinet Berth for Nephew Samir Bhujbal | Twitter/@ChhaganCBhujbal

Nashik: Senior Nationalist Congress Party leader and Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbalis reportedly keen on moving to national politics. With discussions intensifying over who will fill the vacant Rajya Sabha seat following Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar's resignation from the Upper House, political circles are abuzz that Bhujbal has expressed readiness for the role. However, sources indicate that Bhujbal has also placed a condition before the party leadership: if he is sent to the Rajya Sabha, his nephew Samir Bhujbal should be inducted into the Maharashtra cabinet as a Cabinet Minister.



For years, the NCP’s voice in Delhi was effectively represented by the duo of and, both considered trusted associates of Deputy Chief Minister . However, with changing equations within the party and leadership dynamics evolving under Sunetra Pawar, the influence of Patel and Tatkare is said to have diminished for the time being.



Amid this backdrop, the party leadership is believed to be looking for a strong and widely recognised face to represent the party in Delhi. Bhujbal, known nationally for his long political career and OBC leadership, is seen as a suitable candidate for the role. Political insiders claim that Bhujbal has shown interest in entering central politics for the first time by utilising the opportunity created by the vacant Rajya Sabha seat.



At the same time, Bhujbal is said to have firmly insisted that if he moves to Parliament, his nephew Samir Bhujbal should be accommodated in the Maharashtra cabinet. Attention is now focused on how the party leadership, particularly Sunetra Pawar, responds to this demand.



Bypoll Likely in Yeola

has represented the Yeola Assembly constituency in Nashik district continuously since 2002 and is considered politically dominant in the region. If he shifts to the Rajya Sabha, a by-election in Yeola would become inevitable, and the party may field Samir Bhujbal from the constituency.



Samir Bhujbal has previously served as MP from the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency. In the last Assembly elections, he contested as an Independent candidate from Nandgaon but was defeated by Shiv Sena leader . Political observers believe that if the party decides to send Bhujbal to the Rajya Sabha while simultaneously inducting Samir into the state cabinet, it could pave the way for the latter’s political rehabilitation.