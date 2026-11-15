Pune: PMC Moves To Attach 33 Sinhgad Properties Over ₹295 Crore Dues, Auction Looms

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: With Sinhgad Education Society already under scrutiny over allegations of employee fee irregularities and an alleged Rs400 crore scam, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified its action against the institution over another major financial liability.

The civic body has proposed registering a charge on 33 properties belonging to Sinhgad Institute to recover outstanding property tax dues amounting to Rs295 crore. If the proposal receives approval and subsequent legal formalities are completed, the civic administration could move towards auctioning the properties to recover the pending amount.

The proposal, prepared by the PMC's Property Tax Assessment Department, has been forwarded to the Additional Commissioner for approval. The outstanding amount has been calculated on the basis of property tax records up to August 2026.

The proposed action marks a significant escalation in the corporation's recovery drive, particularly as earlier enforcement measures have failed to yield the desired results.

According to civic officials, the institution has failed to clear its property tax dues despite repeated notices and reminders issued by the corporation over the years. The accumulated liability across the 33 properties has prompted the administration to consider registering a formal charge against them.

Earlier Sealing Action Fails To Recover Dues

This is not the first time the PMC has initiated coercive action against the educational institution. In an earlier recovery drive, the Property Tax Department had sealed approximately 10 to 12 properties associated with Sinhgad Institute.

However, despite the sealing action, the institution failed to clear the outstanding dues, prompting the civic administration to explore stronger legal measures.

Under the proposed action, once the Additional Commissioner grants approval, the outstanding property tax liability will be formally recorded against the ownership details of the identified properties.

Such registration will establish the outstanding dues against the assets and could affect their transfer and other property-related transactions. Following the necessary legal procedures, the PMC may initiate auction proceedings to recover the amount.

Employee Salary Crisis Adds To Institution's Troubles

The latest civic action comes at a time when Sinhgad Institute is facing mounting questions over its financial management and employee welfare.

Teachers and non-teaching staff staged protests on the institution's premises during the Diwali period over delays in salary payments. The employees raised concerns over pending wages, bringing the institution's financial difficulties into the spotlight.

The property tax recovery proceedings are separate from the employee salary dispute and the alleged Rs400 crore scam. However, the developments have intensified scrutiny of the institution's financial affairs, with questions emerging over its ability to meet statutory liabilities as well as employee payments.

PMC Warns Of Further Action

Confirming the proposed action, Ravi Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of the PMC Property Tax Assessment Department, said, “Sinhgad Education Society has outstanding property tax dues amounting to Rs 295 crore. Despite repeated instructions and notices asking the institution to clear the pending amount, it has so far failed to make the payment. Therefore, we have prepared a proposal to register a charge on its 33 properties and forwarded it to the Additional Commissioner for approval. Further proceedings will be initiated after the proposal receives approval.”

The immediate next step rests with the Additional Commissioner, whose approval will determine the course of the proposed recovery action.

While the registration of the property charge is yet to receive final clearance, the possibility of an auction signals that the PMC is preparing to pursue recovery through stronger enforcement measures rather than relying solely on notices and property sealing.