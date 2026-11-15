Pune: Maharashtra Govt Takes Control Of 32 Sinhgad Institutions, Appoints Administrators For 25 Technical Institutes & Seven Colleges

Maharashtra Govt Takes Control Of 32 Sinhgad Institutions, Appoints Administrators For 25 Technical Institutes & Seven Colleges | File Photo

Pune: In a major intervention in the affairs of Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES), the Maharashtra Government has taken over the management of 32 institutions run by the society, comprising 25 technical institutions and seven colleges, under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Management) Act, 1976.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra, issued an order on November 6 concerning the 25 technical institutions, which came into effect after the proposal received government approval. The order directed the society to immediately hand over the management of these institutions, along with the necessary records and properties, to the government-appointed administrator.

The intervention follows prolonged complaints of unpaid salaries and outstanding arrears of teaching and non-teaching employees, along with concerns over the management's failure to address employee grievances despite repeated departmental correspondence.

According to the DTE's statement to the state government, complaints regarding salary payments and service conditions had been received from employees over a considerable period. While these complaints were initially forwarded to Savitribai Phule Pune University for necessary action, the Directorate subsequently recommended government intervention, citing non-compliance and continuing problems within the society.

The institutions covered by the order include engineering, management, pharmacy, architecture, hotel management and polytechnic colleges across Pune, Narhe, Kondhwa, Warje and Lonavala. Of the 25 institutions, 19 are under the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), four under the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) and two under the Council of Architecture (COA).

The government order also highlights that the society had failed to regularly pay salaries and clear arrears despite assurances given to employees.

Meetings involving representatives of teaching and non-teaching staff and the society's management were held at Mantralaya on Sept 22 and Oct 14, 2026. During these discussions, the management reportedly assured the government that pending salaries and other dues would be paid within a month. However, the payments were not made despite the assurances.

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The order further refers to proceedings before the Bombay High Court and repeated directions to the society to comply with its obligations. It notes that the management had not taken effective steps to resolve the grievances, prompting the Directorate to recommend the appointment of an administrator to ensure that the institutions were managed appropriately and in accordance with prescribed standards.

Apart from employees' grievances, the government order also refers to representations received through email from students regarding the functioning of the institutions. These raised concerns about whether academic activities were being conducted properly and whether the continuing dispute between the management and employees could adversely affect students.

The Directorate observed that parents were worried about possible academic losses and the future of students studying in these institutions.

However, its accompanying institutional report makes an important distinction. Until September 2026, it had not received student complaints specifically alleging failure to conduct or complete prescribed academic courses in the technical institutions under its jurisdiction.

The government has therefore emphasised the need to protect students' academic interests while addressing the administrative crisis.

Confirming the action and explaining the distinction between the two government interventions, Director of Technical Education, Maharashtra, Pramod Naik told The Free Press Journal, “The proposal for the 25 institutions listed in the PDF was forwarded to the government through a letter dated November 6, and that letter came into effect. Now, a total of 32 institutions have been taken over by the Maharashtra Government. Of these, 25 are technical institutions, while the seven taken over by the government on November 12 are technical institutions under the other education department's jurisdiction.”

Seven Colleges Taken Over On Nov 12

In a separate order dated Nov 12, the Maharashtra Government took over the management of seven permanently unaided colleges run by STES under the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Management) Act, 1976.

The Director of Higher Education appointed the Divisional Joint Director of Higher Education, Pune Division, as administrator for three years.

The decision followed prolonged non-payment of salaries, retirement benefits and employee arrears despite repeated government directions and court proceedings.

The intervention aims to restore administrative control, protect employees' interests and ensure that students' academic activities continue without disruption.

What Does A Government Takeover Actually Mean?

A government takeover does not mean that the state has purchased the colleges or permanently acquired their ownership. Instead, it means that the existing management temporarily loses its authority to administer the educational activities covered by the takeover order.

Under Section 3 of the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Management) Act, 1976, the Director can take over an institution's management when it is found that the management has neglected its statutory responsibilities or is operating in a manner detrimental to public interest, particularly the interests of education.

The provision allows a takeover for up to three years. In specified circumstances, the period can be extended, but the total duration cannot exceed five years.

Section 4 provides for the appointment of an administrator, with the approval of the state government. The administrator assumes responsibility for managing the institution while functioning under the directions of the Director concerned.

Explaining the immediate implications, Naik told The Free Press Journal that the government-appointed administrators would oversee the institutions' functioning and ensure that students' education was not affected.

He also reassured parents that students did not need to shift to other institutions following the intervention.

Naik said, “Parents must be concerned about the future of students across Sinhgad campuses. There is no need for them to worry at all and the government is now managing these institutions and wards should not be shifted to other institutions. Everything will be on track.”

What Changes On The Ground?

Under Section 6 of the Act, the administrator manages the institution's affairs in accordance with applicable rules and regulations, subject to the Director's approval for decisions required by the circumstances.

The existing management must hand over the necessary records, documents and properties required to administer the institution. It cannot independently exercise management powers over the activities placed under government control.

Importantly, the takeover does not mean that academic activities or existing educational facilities will automatically stop.

Section 3(7) protects approved service conditions of employees from being changed to their disadvantage and provides for the continuation of educational facilities previously offered by the institution.

Fees, grants and other educational receipts also remain available to the administrator for running the institution. This is intended to ensure continuity of academic activities and prevent students from suffering because of administrative or financial disputes.

The administrator is also responsible for ensuring that institutional affairs are managed properly, including addressing administrative requirements and safeguarding students' interests.

However, the intervention is not necessarily permanent. Under Section 8, after the takeover period expires, management is ordinarily handed back to the original management, subject to provisions that allow the Charity Commissioner to settle an appropriate management scheme where necessary.

25 Sinhgad Institutions Brought Under Government Control