Pune Records Coldest Morning Of Season As Minimum Temperature Falls To 12.1°C | PTI

Pune: Pune witnessed a sharp dip in temperatures on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shivajinagar observatory recording a minimum temperature of 12.1°C. This is the lowest minimum temperature recorded at the station so far this season and the lowest since January 12, 2026, according to weather data shared by research scientist Vineet Kumar.

The minimum temperature was 3.3 degrees Celsius below the seasonal normal, indicating a noticeable increase in the morning chill. The city also recorded no rainfall in the 24 hours leading up to 8.30 am on Sunday, while relative humidity stood at 71% during the morning observation.

The National Defence Academy (NDA) weather station also recorded a low minimum temperature of 10.2°C, according to the figures shared in the update. The readings point to cooler conditions across parts of Pune district, although temperatures vary between individual weather stations.

The IMD forecast indicates that mainly clear skies are likely to continue over Pune in the coming days. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 12–13°C until November 21, while daytime temperatures are forecast to remain around 30–32°C. No weather warning has been issued for the city during this period.

With temperatures dipping in the early morning and staying relatively warm during the day, Pune is seeing a growing contrast between morning and afternoon conditions.