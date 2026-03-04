Pune: PMC Mandates STP Sensors In Large Housing Societies To Curb River Pollution | Anand Chaini

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has cleared a plan to mandate STP sensors on sewage treatment plants in housing societies with more than 100 residential units, covering nearly 750 private STPs across the city.

Officials said the devices will track whether plants are actually running and whether the treated water meets prescribed quality standards before it is released into drains and, ultimately, the river.

The data from each plant will go into a central civic dashboard for real-time supervision, and the societies will cover the installation costs.

The civic body found out that many societies are quietly switching off their STPs to save on operating expenses and are releasing the raw wastewater straight into storm drains.

The PMC has warned of strict action against violators and is simultaneously expanding city-level sewage infrastructure, including 11 new treatment plants with a combined 396 million litres per day capacity under a Japan International Cooperation Agency-backed programme.

The decision came following the concerns raised by the environmentalists over Mula-Mutha’s deteriorating conditions. With the installation of the new sensors, experts say that the pollution of the rivers will be reduced.

Additional municipal commissioner Prithviraj BP said the move to install air-quality sensors at construction sites is similar to installing the new network of STP sensors, which will give the administration direct oversight of private plants and help protect both public health and the river.

In the long run, officials say the consistent digital monitoring and higher treatment capacity together will help the city to revive the Mula-Mutha and keep future pollution in check.