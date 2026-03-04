Pune Crime News: 18-Year-Old Son Of Prominent Businessman Rescued From Kidnappers In Nasrapur

Pune Crime Diary | Representational Image | File

Pune: A shocking incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Kapurhol area near Nasrapur Village in Bhor Tehsil of Pune district. The 18-year-old son of a well-known businessman was kidnapped in broad daylight. However, thanks to the alertness of the Jejuri Police Station (under the Pune Rural Police Force) and local villagers, the police successfully rescued the boy.

According to available details, the youth was kidnapped from Kapurhol on Tuesday afternoon in an XUV car. The sudden nature of the crime caused a stir in the locality. The police were immediately notified of the incident, and the boy’s father also reached out for help through the Village Security System (Gram Suraksha Yantrana).

Upon receiving the tip-off, the Pune Rural Police immediately set up roadblocks (nakabandi) in the nearby areas. While searching for the suspect vehicle, the police spotted a suspicious car heading towards the Pisurti village of Purandar Tehsil.

When the police attempted to intercept the car, the vehicle got stuck in a sugarcane field due to the narrow road. While the kidnappers managed to flee the scene, the police successfully rescued the businessman’s son unharmed.

“The safe rescue of the boy was possible due to the cooperation of the villagers and the immediate setting up of roadblocks. The search for the accused is ongoing,” said a police official.

The Jejuri police are currently investigating the matter further. They are working to identify the suspects, determine the exact motive behind the kidnapping, and find out if anyone else was involved in the conspiracy.