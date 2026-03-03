Pune: Iranian Woman’s Purse Stolen At Ramadan Stall In Kondhwa’s Kausar Baug; Dollars & Gold Ring Lifted | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pune: An Iranian woman was allegedly robbed of her purse while shopping at a seasonal stall in the Kausar Baug area of Kondhwa, officials announced on Tuesday. The stolen items included 100 US dollars, Indian currency, and a gold ring, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the 32-year-old woman at the Kondhwa Police Station, a case has been registered against two unidentified women. The complainant informed the police that the suspects were wearing burqas at the time of the incident.

According to police officials, several temporary stalls selling clothes, accessories, food items, and other goods have been set up in Kausar Baug for the month of Ramadan, attracting large crowds in the evenings. The victim, originally from Iran, has been residing in India for the past ten years on a business visa. On February 28, she visited Nawab Mohalla in Kausar Baug for shopping at one of the roadside stalls.

While she was browsing through items at a stall, two women in burqas reportedly approached her and stood close by. Taking advantage of a brief moment when she was distracted, the duo allegedly stole her purse and fled the spot without being noticed immediately. The woman later realised that her purse was missing and immediately approached the police.

Police are currently searching for the absconding suspects and have begun examining CCTV footage from the Kausar Baug area to identify the accused. Police Sub-Inspector Pankaj Khopade is leading the investigation.