Pune: PMC Makes Air Quality Monitoring Systems Mandatory At Major Construction Sites - All You Need To Know

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Wednesday issued a circular mandating the installation of sensor-based air quality monitoring systems at construction sites across the city to curb rising air pollution levels. This comes amid growing concerns over increasing concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 particles in several parts of Pune.

According to a 2022 report by the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the construction sector contributes nearly 23% of PM 10 dust emissions, making it a significant source of urban air pollution. PMC officials stated that controlling dust at construction sites is critical to improving air quality in Pune.

To ensure technical reliability, PMC conducted a co-location study in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), Pashan. Based on the study, the civic body has finalised technical specifications (Annexure-A) and shortlisted approved sensor makes and models (Annexure-B).

The officials said that all private and public residential and commercial construction projects with a built-up area of 5,000 square meters and above, along with all infrastructure projects within PMC limits, must install sensor-based air quality monitoring systems to measure PM 2.5 and PM 10 levels. An LED indicator system displaying dust pollution levels must also be installed at the site to alert workers and enable immediate pollution control measures.

Additionally, both ongoing and new construction projects with an area of 1,000 square meters and above are required to install the air quality monitoring system and LED indicator within 15 days of the circular’s publication. For new projects, the 15 days will be counted from the commencement of actual construction work.

The sensors installed must meet the technical specifications listed in Annexure-A and must be selected from the approved makes and models shortlisted through IITM’s study. The updated list of approved manufacturers will be periodically published on PMC’s official website. Data generated from these sensors will be integrated into a centralised air quality monitoring platform for administrative review by PMC authorities.

Construction professionals have also been directed to strictly implement air pollution control measures. Action guidelines must be followed based on the dust intensity levels indicated by the LED display system.

The PMC has warned that failure to comply with the circular will invite strict action, including show cause notices, stop-work orders, and other applicable penalties.

Civic officials stated that the initiative aims to strengthen dust control mechanisms at construction sites and contribute to improving Pune’s overall air quality.