Pune: PMC Likely To Demolish Pillar Of Sinhagad Road

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has expressed apprehensions regarding the construction quality of the Sinhagad Road flyover. An inspection revealed that one of the pillars did not meet the required standards, as stated by a PMC official.

The PMC initiated the construction of this flyover between Rajaram Bridge and FunTime Theatre to address the traffic congestion on Sinhagad Road. Construction commenced on September 21, 2021, with an anticipated completion date of December 2025.

Construction has been progressing swiftly, with pillar work between Goel Ganga Chowk and Santosh Hall completed. Currently, girders are being installed. Pillar work from Santosh Hall to Vitthalwadi Chowk is also finished, and construction of pillars from Vitthalwadi Chowk to Rajaram Bridge is ongoing. Approximately 50% of the flyover is now complete, with the potential for opening by December 2024.

The PMC routinely monitors the flyover's quality, including third-party inspections. During one such inspection, it was identified that the pillar at Santosh Hall exhibited a quality level of M 30, falling short of the expected M 35 standard. As a result, the civic administration has decided to demolish and reconstruct a one-meter section of the pillar.

Concerns regarding design flaws and material quality have arisen, prompting discussions within the PMC on whether to refurbish or entirely demolish the problematic pillar. A senior PMC official emphasized that the decision will hinge on the extent of damage and safety considerations.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikas Dhakane reaffirmed the commitment to ensuring the flyover's safety for future commuters. Activists have stressed the importance of accountability and called for stringent action against officials and contractors responsible for any project deficiencies.

The Sinhagad Road flyover project's objective is to alleviate traffic congestion in the area, spanning from Rajaram Bridge to FunTime Theatre in Wadgaon. Completion is slated for 2025. Earlier this month, construction work near Santosh Hall faced a temporary suspension due to technical issues, but work has since resumed under PMC supervision.

